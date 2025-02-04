BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.63 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Energy and Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 87.98%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:BERI opened at GBX 119 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.50 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £145.29 million, a P/E ratio of 661.11 and a beta of 0.98.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

