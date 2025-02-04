BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 143,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,064. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

