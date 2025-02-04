BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 143,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,064. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
