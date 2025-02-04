Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $397.57 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $411.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.29.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

