Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 19,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15,750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.02. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

