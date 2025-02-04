Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $600.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $492.59 and a 52-week high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.