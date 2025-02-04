BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) Declares Dividend of $0.37

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3673 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCMM opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60.

