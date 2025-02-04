Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,692.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,992.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4,436.74. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.