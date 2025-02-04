Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.41% of Lamar Advertising worth $51,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,840,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

