Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $28.89 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.59% of Installed Building Products worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 5.6 %

IBP opened at $187.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.83. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.02 and a twelve month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

