Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $35.58 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.36% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $35,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 108,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

