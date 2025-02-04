Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.68% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $48,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFIN opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76.

In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,265,427.55. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

