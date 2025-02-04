Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 960 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 569.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $107.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

