Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,077 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Power Integrations worth $45,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 320,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,912.24. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

