Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $238,738.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,039. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $118,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,422.75. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,668. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Braze by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,958,000 after buying an additional 279,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 18.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Braze by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,494,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after acquiring an additional 612,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Braze by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,343,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,038. Braze has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

