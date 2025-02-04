Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNRG remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 133,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97. Brenmiller Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.