Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNRG remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 133,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97. Brenmiller Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
