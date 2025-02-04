Brightcove Inc Acquisition Completed by Bending Spoons US Inc

On February 4, 2025, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) announced the completion of its acquisition by Bending Spoons US Inc., a Delaware Corporation. The acquisition was finalized in accordance with the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated November 24, 2024, involving Brightcove Inc., Bending Spoons S.p.A., and Blossom Merger Sub Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bending Spoons US Inc.

Get alerts:

As part of the acquisition, Brightcove Inc terminated all outstanding commitments under the Loan and Security Agreement with Silicon Valley Bank. The termination included all commitments, including the issuance of letters of credit, with all outstanding principal, interest, and fees being fully paid off on February 4, 2025.

Following the merger, each share of Brightcove Inc’s common stock, except for specific excluded shares, was converted into the right to receive $4.45 in cash without interest. Additionally, all outstanding stock options and restricted stock unit awards related to Brightcove Inc were automatically canceled or converted into cash or stock of the surviving corporation.

In line with the acquisition, Brightcove Inc notified The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC of the consummation of the merger and requested the delisting of its common stock from Nasdaq. Subsequently, the company intends to file for deregistration of its common stock and suspend reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As a result of the acquisition, a change in control of Brightcove Inc occurred, leading to the company becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bending Spoons US Inc. Consequently, several directors and officers of Brightcove Inc resigned from their positions, making way for new appointments in the Surviving Corporation.

At the Effective Time of the merger, Brightcove Inc’s certificate of incorporation and by-laws were amended and restated. Detailed descriptions of all actions and agreements related to the acquisition have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of Form 8-K submitted on February 4, 2025.

###

Disclaimer: This news article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing by Brightcove Inc and Bending Spoons US Inc and does not reflect the views or opinions of MarketBeat.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Brightcove’s 8K filing here.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Read More