Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BHF opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.