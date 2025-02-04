Brokerages Set Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Target Price at $8.40

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

