Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $105.67

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after buying an additional 227,465 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,983,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 168,130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 160.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

