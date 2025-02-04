Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Brooge Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

About Brooge Energy

See Also

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

