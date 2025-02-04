Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

