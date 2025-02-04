Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Buys 1,225 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

