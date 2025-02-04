Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 79.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.7 %

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $590.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

