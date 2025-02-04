Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of FDX opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.62 and a 200-day moving average of $282.02.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

