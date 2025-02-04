Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $906,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $296.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $242.74 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.