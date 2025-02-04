Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 7,240 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,075 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $150,181,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 78.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,220,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 447,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,848,000 after acquiring an additional 327,799 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 144.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. CIBC reissued an “outperformer” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

