Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

