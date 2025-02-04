Bruker (BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $965.61 million for the quarter.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

