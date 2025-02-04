Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Stephens

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

NYSE:BG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.96. 1,519,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.71. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 11.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $888,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.