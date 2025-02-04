Burford Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burford Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $1,005.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $954.51 and a 200-day moving average of $908.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,009.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

