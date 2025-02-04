Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BNR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. 6,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 83.50%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

