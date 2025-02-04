BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 714,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 361,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,707. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 18.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

