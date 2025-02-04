Caas Capital Management LP Increases Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 177.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Barclays accounts for approximately 0.3% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 32.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 42.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

