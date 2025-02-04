Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Yum China makes up about 0.5% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $110,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

