CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 665133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.77).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CABP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
CAB Payments Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ann Cairns acquired 400,000 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £292,000 ($363,274.45). Also, insider Susanne Chishti acquired 96,866 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £69,743.52 ($86,767.26). Company insiders own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
About CAB Payments
CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.
