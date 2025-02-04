Cabana LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

