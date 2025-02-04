Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 517 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 359,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,058,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 28.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $336.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.