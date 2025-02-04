Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,497,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 543,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,098,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,359,000 after purchasing an additional 313,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

