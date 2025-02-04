Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 370 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

