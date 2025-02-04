Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,753 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

