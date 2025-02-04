Calamos Advisors LLC Has $51.96 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,181 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $51,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

