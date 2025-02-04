Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day moving average is $289.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.