Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NKE opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

