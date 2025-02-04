Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 122,774 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122,774 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 132,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.