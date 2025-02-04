Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $578.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

