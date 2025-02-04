Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,332,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $518.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.40 and its 200-day moving average is $504.70.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
