Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,867 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 194,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,071,000 after acquiring an additional 82,504 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW opened at $357.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

