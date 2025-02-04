Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51,590 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $44,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 313,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

