Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 558 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,479,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,088,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

