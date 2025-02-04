Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWF opened at $405.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

